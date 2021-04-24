Aavegotchi (GHST) Price Hits $1.03

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00002023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aavegotchi has a total market capitalization of $41.37 million and $17.70 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aavegotchi has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00062879 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00017369 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00055016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00090941 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.37 or 0.00643410 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,920.78 or 0.07705783 BTC.

Aavegotchi Coin Profile

Aavegotchi (CRYPTO:GHST) is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 43,744,060 coins and its circulating supply is 40,184,097 coins. The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

