982 Shares in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Bought by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,008,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,766,000 after buying an additional 1,593,595 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Sanofi by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 40,004,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,814,000 after acquiring an additional 631,476 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,787,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,896,000 after acquiring an additional 558,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,749,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,084,000 after purchasing an additional 314,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 481,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,374,000 after purchasing an additional 245,468 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of SNY opened at $51.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.76.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.9061 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is 35.24%.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.
Sanofi Profile
Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.
