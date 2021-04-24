982 Shares in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Bought by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,008,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,766,000 after buying an additional 1,593,595 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Sanofi by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 40,004,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,814,000 after acquiring an additional 631,476 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,787,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,896,000 after acquiring an additional 558,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,749,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,084,000 after purchasing an additional 314,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 481,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,374,000 after purchasing an additional 245,468 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of SNY opened at $51.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.76.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.9061 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is 35.24%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.