$98.63 Million in Sales Expected for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) to post sales of $98.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $99.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $97.80 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full-year sales of $455.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $451.00 million to $458.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $576.73 million, with estimates ranging from $558.10 million to $603.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Shift4 Payments.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 115,040 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $10,939,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 2,374,860 shares of company stock valued at $218,384,897 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 269.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 33.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FOUR traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.15. 455,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,451. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.35. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

