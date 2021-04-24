728,937 Shares in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 728,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $29.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.82. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $47.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $510.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.46 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.85%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

