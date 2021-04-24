$66.65 Million in Sales Expected for Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to post sales of $66.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.01 million. Navigator reported sales of $63.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year sales of $332.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $301.11 million to $364.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $372.40 million, with estimates ranging from $311.85 million to $432.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $70.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 million. Navigator had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 2.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE NVGS traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.17. 255,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.36. The firm has a market cap of $568.55 million, a P/E ratio of -92.45 and a beta of 2.33. Navigator has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $11.71.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Southport Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Navigator in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Navigator in the fourth quarter valued at $876,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

