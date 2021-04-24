6,421 Shares in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Bought by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,097,256,000 after buying an additional 1,224,471 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,879,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $857,573,000 after buying an additional 542,623 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,960,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,253,000 after buying an additional 1,492,721 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,741,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,563,000 after buying an additional 271,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $180,913,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $144.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.39 and a 200-day moving average of $122.63. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $144.85.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

