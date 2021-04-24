$616.13 Million in Sales Expected for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will post $616.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $600.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $635.99 million. Werner Enterprises reported sales of $592.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year sales of $2.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $620.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.80 million.

WERN has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.16.

In other news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $288,880.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 383.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 4,971.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

WERN stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $45.41. 609,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,216. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $48.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

