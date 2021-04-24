6,103 Shares in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter worth about $1,076,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Maximus during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Maximus by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,518 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Maximus by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 545,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,910,000 after acquiring an additional 58,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,744 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMS. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $93.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.84. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.25.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.46 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,045,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $950,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

