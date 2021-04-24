5,612 Shares in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Acquired by Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

KRE traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,982,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,889,383. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $29.72 and a one year high of $72.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.68.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

