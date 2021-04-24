5,000 Shares in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Bought by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Crewe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of USA Truck as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in USA Truck by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 148,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 87,054 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in USA Truck by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 156,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 57,285 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in USA Truck by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 30,578 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in USA Truck by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 81,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 30,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in USA Truck by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 28,760 shares during the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get USA Truck alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded USA Truck from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut USA Truck from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAK opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. USA Truck, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.92. The company has a market cap of $135.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 2.26.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. USA Truck had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $158.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that USA Truck, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK).

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.