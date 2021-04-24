$49.23 Million in Sales Expected for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will announce $49.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.00 million and the lowest is $48.38 million. Terreno Realty reported sales of $45.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year sales of $202.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $197.85 million to $210.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $214.51 million, with estimates ranging from $204.43 million to $232.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Terreno Realty.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.73 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRNO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.13.

TRNO traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,106. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $64.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 84.06%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 2,239.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terreno Realty (TRNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.