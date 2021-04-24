417 Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 14,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRMN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $282,838.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total transaction of $382,476.60. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,931 shares of company stock worth $2,033,475. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $141.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.12. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $141.88.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

