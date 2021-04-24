413,636 Shares in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 413,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,129,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Ozon as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OZON. Index Venture Associates III Ltd acquired a new position in Ozon during the fourth quarter worth $282,608,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ozon during the fourth quarter worth $178,903,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Ozon during the fourth quarter worth $125,908,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Ozon during the fourth quarter worth $82,372,000. Finally, Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd acquired a new position in Ozon during the fourth quarter worth $67,106,000.

Get Ozon alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Ozon stock opened at $65.47 on Friday. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $38.09 and a 12-month high of $68.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.07.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.