$39.78 Million in Sales Expected for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to announce sales of $39.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.47 million. Insmed reported sales of $36.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year sales of $198.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $179.68 million to $213.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $316.14 million, with estimates ranging from $263.00 million to $373.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $41.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

INSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insmed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Shares of INSM stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $35.00. 688,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,717. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.26 and a 200 day moving average of $36.97. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44.

In other Insmed news, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $114,504.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,721 shares in the company, valued at $6,857,952.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $1,809,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,562 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,810 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Insmed by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,652,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,325,000 after buying an additional 153,054 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,703,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,630 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,048,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,196,000 after purchasing an additional 984,987 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,004,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,731,000 after purchasing an additional 657,075 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,515,000.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

