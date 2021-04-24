3,608 Shares in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Bought by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,608 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 53,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 21.6% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 1.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 241.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 31,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers stock opened at $60.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.37. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $62.00.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,425 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $26,645,000.00. Insiders have sold 886,897 shares of company stock valued at $48,835,995 over the last 90 days. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TOL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.06.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.