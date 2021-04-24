$356.69 Million in Sales Expected for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) will report sales of $356.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $352.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $363.00 million. Essex Property Trust posted sales of $392.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share.

ESS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.63.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $297.34 on Friday. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $298.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.48%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

