$35.35 Million in Sales Expected for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) will post $35.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.00 million. Grid Dynamics posted sales of $32.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full year sales of $155.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $155.00 million to $156.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $186.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Grid Dynamics.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 million.

GDYN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grid Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

In other Grid Dynamics news, VP Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $141,778.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,174.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vadim Kozyrkov sold 3,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $52,208.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,057.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,233 shares of company stock valued at $283,020 over the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 41.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDYN traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.25. 116,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,814. Grid Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grid Dynamics (GDYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.