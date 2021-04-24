$301.33 Million in Sales Expected for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will announce $301.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for UDR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $294.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $304.80 million. UDR reported sales of $320.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on UDR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UDR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. UDR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.58.

UDR stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,056,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. UDR has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.71%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 122,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,584,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 295,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,354,000 after buying an additional 188,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

