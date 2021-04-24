2,832 Shares in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Purchased by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,832 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,769,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,687,000 after purchasing an additional 327,744 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,140,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,327,000 after purchasing an additional 16,782 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 610,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,168,000 after purchasing an additional 29,549 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 478,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,941,000 after purchasing an additional 27,803 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 468,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.21.

In other Independent Bank Group news, EVP Michael B. Hobbs sold 5,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,482. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director G Stacy Smith sold 13,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $876,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,734,030.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,985,554. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IBTX stock opened at $77.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.65 and a 200-day moving average of $64.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $80.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.85.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $152.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.62%.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

