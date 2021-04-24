$253.07 Million in Sales Expected for Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) will report $253.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $248.84 million and the highest is $258.63 million. Extended Stay America posted sales of $266.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $259.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.02 million. Extended Stay America had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 2.88%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STAY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Extended Stay America to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Extended Stay America to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of STAY stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $19.70. 2,110,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,555,988. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -123.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.04. Extended Stay America has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $20.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Extended Stay America’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

