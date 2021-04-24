$234.89 Million in Sales Expected for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) will report sales of $234.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $234.78 million and the highest is $235.00 million. Grand Canyon Education posted sales of $221.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full-year sales of $924.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $924.02 million to $925.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Grand Canyon Education.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $238.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.14 million.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $7,604,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,755 shares in the company, valued at $40,166,485.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $3,258,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,707,246.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,190,336. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 416.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOPE opened at $111.18 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $75.64 and a 52-week high of $115.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

