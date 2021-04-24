$21.91 Million in Sales Expected for Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) will announce $21.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.90 million. Identiv posted sales of $18.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Identiv will report full-year sales of $100.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100.05 million to $101.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $122.82 million, with estimates ranging from $116.24 million to $129.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $24.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INVE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley began coverage on Identiv in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Identiv in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Identiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Identiv in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Identiv in the third quarter worth about $296,000. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 185,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 20,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INVE opened at $14.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.00 million, a PE ratio of -35.54 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average is $9.02. Identiv has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

