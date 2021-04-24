200 Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Purchased by Piscataqua Savings Bank

Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.91.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $313.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $294.50 and its 200 day moving average is $262.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.83 billion, a PE ratio of 191.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.25 and a 1 year high of $316.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24. Insiders sold a total of 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.