$2.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will report sales of $2.90 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.81 billion. Unum Group posted sales of $3.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year sales of $11.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.17 billion to $11.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.32 billion to $12.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.92. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $30.34. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

In related news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 5,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $199,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,040 shares of company stock worth $1,542,821. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 1,543.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,948,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465,113 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Unum Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,351,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,647,000 after purchasing an additional 309,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,708,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,077,000 after purchasing an additional 82,644 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Unum Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,735,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,754,000 after purchasing an additional 246,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth about $61,944,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

