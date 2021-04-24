$2.44 EPS Expected for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.37. Teleflex reported earnings of $2.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year earnings of $12.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.55 to $12.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $14.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.12 to $15.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $711.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 target price (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX opened at $443.71 on Friday. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $312.33 and a twelve month high of $445.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $417.20 and a 200 day moving average of $390.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

