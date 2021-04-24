$2.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to announce $2.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.33 billion and the highest is $2.39 billion. Air Products and Chemicals reported sales of $2.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full year sales of $9.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.57 billion to $9.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.12 billion to $10.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

NYSE APD opened at $290.30 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $212.23 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.18. The firm has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

