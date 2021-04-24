1World Trading Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 24th. One 1World coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1World has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and approximately $8,842.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 1World has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 1World alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00063081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00017485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00056844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00091237 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.27 or 0.00649846 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,095.15 or 0.08131675 BTC.

About 1World

1World (1WO) is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

1World Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.