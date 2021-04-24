1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1st Source had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.68%.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCE opened at $47.29 on Friday. 1st Source has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $50.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average is $41.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

In related news, Director John T. Phair sold 3,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $147,339.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,654 shares in the company, valued at $938,675.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

