16,600 Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Acquired by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 3,921,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,942,000 after acquiring an additional 256,498 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 800,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,263,000 after acquiring an additional 12,382 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,913,000 after acquiring an additional 106,042 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 752,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after acquiring an additional 314,643 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 328,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FSK shares. Compass Point upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Hovde Group started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $20.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $21.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.95.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

