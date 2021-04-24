1,639 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Acquired by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.58.

NYSE:WM opened at $135.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.13 and a 12-month high of $136.35. The firm has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.63.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $346,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,129 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

