16,233 Shares in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GORO. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,822,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,124,000 after purchasing an additional 327,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,731,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,768,000 after purchasing an additional 147,269 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 489,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 112,828 shares during the period. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 109,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:GORO opened at $2.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.72 and a beta of 1.86. Gold Resource Co. has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $5.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.0033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

GORO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Gold Resource from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Director Ronald Little bought 20,000 shares of Gold Resource stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alex G. Morrison bought 17,900 shares of Gold Resource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $47,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,694.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 57,900 shares of company stock worth $153,293. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

