1,429 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Purchased by Piscataqua Savings Bank

Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $88.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $202.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.57. Novartis AG has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

