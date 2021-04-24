$134.67 Million in Sales Expected for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) to report sales of $134.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $130.20 million to $138.00 million. 3D Systems reported sales of $134.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year sales of $568.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $560.22 million to $578.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $600.60 million, with estimates ranging from $560.22 million to $622.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $172.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.39 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Loop Capital raised 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on 3D Systems from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of NYSE:DDD traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.18. 2,621,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,239,187. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.04. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. 3D Systems has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $56.50.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,513 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,444 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in 3D Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,200 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in 3D Systems by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,845 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in 3D Systems by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

