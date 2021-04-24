13,139 Shares in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PETS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PetMed Express by 9,448.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PetMed Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,475,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in PetMed Express by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 68,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 34,550 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in PetMed Express by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 130,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETS opened at $31.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $645.23 million, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.78. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $65.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other PetMed Express news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Menderes Akdag sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $2,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,369,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,440,300. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

