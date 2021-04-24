12,698 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Acquired by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.85.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 41,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $7,395,276.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,010 shares in the company, valued at $175,636,702.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $166.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $229.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

