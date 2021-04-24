$11.40 Billion in Sales Expected for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) to announce sales of $11.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Progressive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.01 billion. The Progressive reported sales of $10.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full-year sales of $46.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.75 billion to $47.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $51.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.35 billion to $54.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Progressive.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

NYSE:PGR traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.76. 1,772,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,928,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive has a 52-week low of $71.25 and a 52-week high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,589 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Progressive by 55.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in The Progressive by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. grew its stake in The Progressive by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in The Progressive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 43,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in The Progressive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 14,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

