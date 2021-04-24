1,099 Shares in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Acquired by Piscataqua Savings Bank

Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.3% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.3% in the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 54,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $71.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.14. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.31 and a fifty-two week high of $71.98.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

