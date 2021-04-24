$1.68 Billion in Sales Expected for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to announce $1.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for RPM International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.66 billion and the highest is $1.72 billion. RPM International posted sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year sales of $6.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RPM International.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RPM shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on RPM International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.44.

RPM International stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,857. RPM International has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $98.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

In other RPM International news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $820,716.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,828,305.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Gross sold 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $1,001,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,903 shares in the company, valued at $634,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,455 shares of company stock worth $1,993,588. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPM International (RPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.