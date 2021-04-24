$1.66 EPS Expected for CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CAI International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.73. CAI International posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 930%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAI International will report full year earnings of $7.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.49 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CAI International.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.63. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $81.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.32 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on CAI International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut CAI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of CAI stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.75. 123,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,352. CAI International has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $738.93 million, a P/E ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from CAI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CAI International by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CAI International by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CAI International by 312.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 279,219 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CAI International by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of CAI International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

