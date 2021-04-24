$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) will announce sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the highest is $1.43 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing reported sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full year sales of $5.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.22.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,338,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,806. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

