$1.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.37. KB Home posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 132.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $7.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In related news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $3,509,361.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,085,760.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 25,105 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.64, for a total transaction of $1,095,582.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,089,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 298,033 shares of company stock worth $13,252,667. 5.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth about $7,923,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in KB Home by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 31,138 shares during the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth about $1,716,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in KB Home by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth about $8,027,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBH stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,751. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. KB Home has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $50.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

