$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) to post sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. Vertiv reported sales of $897.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full year sales of $4.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vertiv.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion.

VRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Shares of VRT stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,426,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,302,825. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $22.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.54, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,351,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,598,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vertiv by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 331,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after buying an additional 134,438 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

