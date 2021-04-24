$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) will report earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.10. Community Trust Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.33. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 25.76%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTBI. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTBI traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.43. 42,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,361. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.84. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $47.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

