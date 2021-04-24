0xcert Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $48,783.00 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $48,783.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xcert coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00067471 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00018902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00092141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00052495 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.92 or 0.00658255 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,849.27 or 0.07703432 BTC.

0xcert Coin Profile

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 coins. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Coin Trading

