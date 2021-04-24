$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) will report earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Paylocity reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Paylocity.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $146.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.47 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.40. 168,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $85.22 and a 1-year high of $218.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,724,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 1,002.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 134,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,625,000 after purchasing an additional 121,989 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,565,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,201,000 after purchasing an additional 99,655 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 729,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 72,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 72,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 368,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,785,000 after purchasing an additional 69,850 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paylocity (PCTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.