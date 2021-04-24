-$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Protagonist Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.72) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($1.20). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). The business had revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 252.03% and a negative return on equity of 54.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $29.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.56. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $32.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.74.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $119,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,709. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,248,000 after acquiring an additional 135,734 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,179,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,068,000 after acquiring an additional 166,476 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 845,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,043,000 after acquiring an additional 259,536 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 403,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $7,020,000. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

