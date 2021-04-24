-$0.49 EPS Expected for COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.72). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will report full year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($1.31). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($1.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for COMPASS Pathways.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.16).

CMPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. COMPASS Pathways has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter valued at $28,584,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 468.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. 15.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMPS stock opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. COMPASS Pathways has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $61.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.74.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

