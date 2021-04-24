$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) will announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings. The Bancorp reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 82.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Bancorp.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $75.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.68 million. The Bancorp had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 12.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TBBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $21.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.66. The Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52.

In related news, Director James J. Mcentee III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Also, Director Daniela Mielke acquired 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in The Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $35,224,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in The Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,387,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,533,000 after buying an additional 200,033 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in The Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $2,672,000. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in The Bancorp by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 412,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,626,000 after buying an additional 113,800 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Bancorp by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,243,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,967,000 after buying an additional 101,070 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

