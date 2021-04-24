$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yum China’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.44. Yum China reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 156.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum China will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Yum China.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.14.

YUMC opened at $59.13 on Wednesday. Yum China has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $64.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yum China (YUMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.