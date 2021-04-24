$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. SLR Investment reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.48 million. SLR Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 3.90%.

SLRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.50) on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

In other news, insider Bruce J. Spohler acquired 25,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $486,652.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 67,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,303.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 13,781 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $489,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in SLR Investment by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 182,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 58,134 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in SLR Investment by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 35,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in SLR Investment by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 371,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 17,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

SLRC stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $18.39. The company had a trading volume of 125,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,750. SLR Investment has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average is $17.78. The company has a market cap of $777.16 million, a P/E ratio of -153.25 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 95.91%.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

